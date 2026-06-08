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Nunavut asks Ottawa for higher fishing quotas and commercial access to waters off Baffin Island

June 8, 2026 341 views

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Community Services Minister Craig Simailak said he’s asked the federal fisheries minister for higher fishing quotas and commercial access to waters off Baffin Island. Simailak made the comments in response to a question from Pangnirtung MLA Johnny Mike on May 28 in the legislative assembly. “We’ve been meeting with Department of Fisheries and Oceans’ federal minister, and imploring to her office that we need a better, fairer share of quotas off of our adjacent waters,” said Simailak. “I have explained to her that it brings employment. It brings a better economy.” On Dec. 9, 2025, the federal government proposed awarding Greenland halibut — or turbot — fishing licences on the Davis Strait between Baffin Island and Greenland to the Nova…

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