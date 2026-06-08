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What are we going to do with all the old fishing boats?

June 8, 2026 217 views

By Nora O’Malley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ha-Shilth-Sa Tofino, B.C. – Down the dock of broken dreams lies a fleet of old fishing boats that are the end of their life – and there’s next to no money left in federal or provincial coffers to do anything with them. The federal Abandoned Boats Program (ABP), which was launched in 2017 with an initial investment of $6.4 million, was not renewed. “There is no more funding for ABP at this time,” said Transport Canada in a May 29 email. The program disposed of 223 abandoned and wrecked vessels in Canadian waters. Provincially, the Clean Coast, Clean Waters initiative (CCCW) that funded derelict vessel removal projects in Tofino, Ucluelet, Opitsaht, Tla-o-qui-aht and Ahousaht, removing a combined 65 vessels from these communities, is…

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