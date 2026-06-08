Gov. Gen. Louise Arbour’s first speech, in full

Former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour was sworn in Monday as Canada’s 31st Governor General. Here are the remarks she delivered during her installation ceremony in Ottawa, provided by Rideau Hall: — Dear Canadians. I am deeply honoured to stand before you here today. These halls were built on the traditional territory of the Algonquin Anishinaabeg Nation, a proud people who have cared for these lands and enriched them with their culture for millennia. We are gathered today in this Senate Chamber, where careful scrutiny is applied to the laws that will shape our future. Like the Supreme Court of Canada and the House of Commons, the Senate contributes to the dialogue through which Canadian democracy is expressed. I want to thank Prime Minister Carney, and His Majesty King Charles…



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