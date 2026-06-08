Feds planning evacuation centres in advance of wildfire season

By Nick Murray The federal government says it’s helping to set up evacuation centres across the country for people fleeing wildfires. At a recent news conference in Ottawa, Emergency Preparedness Minister Eleanor Olszewski said Ottawa would work with the provinces and territories to choose locations for the evacuation centres. “That’s something that we’re working on in conjunction with a number of provinces, is a plan for where some set evacuation centres could be so that they are ready, that they’re an appropriate size,” she said on May 28. Last year’s wildfire season was the second-worst on record, with nearly nine million hectares consumed — larger than the area of New Brunswick and P.E.I. combined and more than double the 10-year average. Olszewski said having evacuation centres in place would help…



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