First Nations Child and Family Services Settlement Agreement hits first year

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase The First Nations Child and Family Services Settlement Agreement has reached its one-year anniversary, with claims accepted from across the country. Louise Mayo, First Nations Child and Family Services liaison officer in Kahnawake, has spent the past year informing residents about the settlement. As an independent contractor, she visits the community to ensure that eligible individuals know they can apply. “Our goal is to try to get as much as 100 percent coverage as possible so that by the year 2028, everyone in the community is aware of this settlement agreement and has the choice to apply or not,” Mayo said. Two claim categories are currently open. The first is for individuals who were children removed from their homes by an organization…



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