Indigenous services minister to announce $738M for health, emergency management

By Alessia Passafiume Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty is expected to announce today a $738.9-million funding package for First Nations health care, governance and emergency management. A draft news release shared with The Canadian Press says Gull-Masty is earmarking $55.6 million to build up community preparedness and emergency management co-ordination, which is not directly related to fire management but could help with operations such as wildfire support. The news comes as her department is under increased pressure from First Nations leaders in northern Ontario who say her department is underfunding on-reserve fire services, resulting in unnecessary deaths. On Monday, a house fire in a northwestern Ontario community took the life of Chief Donny Morris’s three-year-old grandson and left two others with serious injuries. The Independent First Nations Alliance, a group…



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