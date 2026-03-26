Siksika Off-Reserve Affordable Housing to take part in Calgary housing project

By John Watson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Strathmore Times Siksika Off-Reserve Affordable Housing (SORAH) is among several First Nations organizations set to benefit from the City of Calgary’s Indigenous Housing Program. The city has awarded $33 million to 16 Indigenous nations and Indigenous-led non-profit organizations, which, overall will create up to 379 new non-market homes. “SORAH, through a process called the non-market land sale, will be developing a parcel in the southeast area of Calgary right beside the Erin Woods twin arena. That will see the development of 30 stacked townhomes,” said Max Lloyd, general manager of SORAH. “It will be 60 total, so 30 upper, and 30 lower (units) and a small welcome centre on the property as well.” The total $33 million dedicated to the program is being…



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