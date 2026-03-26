National News
ticker

Six Nations cannabis entrepreneur wants to see Indigenous market do more

March 26, 2026 129 views

By Sam Laskaris Writer LAS VEGAS, USA -Whenever Isaiah Kicknosway gets a chance to educate others about cannabis he jumps at the opportunity. That’s why Kicknosway, a Six Nations resident, travelled to Las Vegas this week to participate in the Resolution Economic Summit. The four-day event, which concludes on Thursday, is the largest Native American economic development summit in North America. It is held annually in Las Vegas. This year’s event attracted more than 5,000 delegates from across the United States and Canada. Kicknosway was one of the speakers of a Wednesday session titled Growing an International Cannabis Brand. He is the vice-president of Kemosabi, a local cannabis company and licensed cultivation and manufacturing operator under the Six Nations Cannabis Commission. Kicknosway has been Kemosabi’s vice-president since the company’s inception…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Carney takes victory lap after meeting NATO target: ‘We’re just getting started’

March 26, 2026 112

By Kyle Duggan For the first time since the end of the Cold War, Canada is…

Read more
National News

Siksika Off-Reserve Affordable Housing to take part in Calgary housing project

March 26, 2026 124

By John Watson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Strathmore Times Siksika Off-Reserve Affordable Housing (SORAH) is among…

Read more