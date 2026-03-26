National News
ticker

Carney takes victory lap after meeting NATO target: ‘We’re just getting started’

March 26, 2026 111 views

By Kyle Duggan For the first time since the end of the Cold War, Canada is spending roughly two per cent of its GDP on national defence — a key NATO alliance benchmark Ottawa previously failed to meet. NATO’s annual report, released Thursday, contains estimates stating Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government met the key spending benchmark for 2025 by shelling out just over $63 billion. Canada has come under heavy pressure in recent years from its allies — and especially from the U.S. — to dramatically ramp up its military spending. “For the last ten months, Canada’s new government has been working with unprecedented speed and scale,” Carney told a press conference in Halifax on Thursday. “We’re just getting started.” Carney said his party ran for office “recognizing the world…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Six Nations cannabis entrepreneur wants to see Indigenous market do more

March 26, 2026 129

By Sam Laskaris Writer LAS VEGAS, USA -Whenever Isaiah Kicknosway gets a chance to educate others…

Read more
National News

Siksika Off-Reserve Affordable Housing to take part in Calgary housing project

March 26, 2026 123

By John Watson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Strathmore Times Siksika Off-Reserve Affordable Housing (SORAH) is among…

Read more