National News
ticker

Alberta’s NDP warns of gerrymandering as new boundary map recommendations released

March 27, 2026 104 views

By Jack Farrell Conflicting recommendations on redrawing Alberta’s electoral boundaries ahead of the 2027 election are leading the Opposition NDP to warn that Premier Danielle Smith’s United Conservatives are trying to gerrymander electoral districts to increase the voting power of its bedrock support in rural areas. The majority opinion in the Electoral Boundaries Commission’s final report, released Thursday, recommends Edmonton gain one new seat in the legislature while Calgary gains two, with the additions coming largely at the expense of less populated rural areas in central and west Alberta. The minority opinion, put forward by the two UCP-appointed members, similarly recommends more seats in Edmonton and Calgary, though it suggests creating more than a dozen new hybrid ridings to bring rural and urban voters together. It also doesn’t eliminate any…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Orange ‘Every Child Matters’ shirts banned from Queen’s Park legislature

March 27, 2026 108

By Ricochet Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A northern Ontario MPP submitted a formal complaint to Queen’s…

Read more
National News

Chiefs implored to ‘stand firm’ against nuclear waste project

March 27, 2026 129

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SNnewswatch.com AROLAND — First Nations need to oppose a…

Read more