Alberta’s NDP warns of gerrymandering as new boundary map recommendations released

By Jack Farrell Conflicting recommendations on redrawing Alberta’s electoral boundaries ahead of the 2027 election are leading the Opposition NDP to warn that Premier Danielle Smith’s United Conservatives are trying to gerrymander electoral districts to increase the voting power of its bedrock support in rural areas. The majority opinion in the Electoral Boundaries Commission’s final report, released Thursday, recommends Edmonton gain one new seat in the legislature while Calgary gains two, with the additions coming largely at the expense of less populated rural areas in central and west Alberta. The minority opinion, put forward by the two UCP-appointed members, similarly recommends more seats in Edmonton and Calgary, though it suggests creating more than a dozen new hybrid ridings to bring rural and urban voters together. It also doesn’t eliminate any…



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