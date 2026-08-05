Brantford Police Seeking Witnesses After Injured Man Dies

BRANTFORD, ONT-Following an incident that resulted in the death of a man, the Brantford Police Service (BPS) is seeking witnesses and footage from nearby dash or doorbell cameras. At around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, BPS was dispatched to the area of Park Road North and Dunsdon Street in the Brier Park neighbourhood in northern Brantford. BPS located an injured man on the roadway upon their arrival on the scene. The man was transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased following life-saving efforts. BPS investigators are attempting to determine the circumstances of the incident. To assist in the investigation, BPS is asking anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have seen something, to contact police. BPS said investigators are particularly interested in…



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