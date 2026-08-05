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First Nations Chiefs of Police: “We are not a pilot program”

August 5, 2026 1755 views
In May 2025, Six Nations Police combined forces investigation shut down a massive contraband operation on Chiefswood Road that saw two non-Six Nations men charged. Just months later SNP shut down a massive operation on Seneca Road.

By Turtle Island News staff Crime, and especially organized crime, continues seeping into First Nation communities across Canada while the government sits on its hands. That’s why the First Nations Chiefs of Police Association (FNCPA) is calling on all levels of government to take steps to allow First Nations to take the lead in combatting the ongoing crisis. Many First Nations have declared states of emergency because of organized crime and other public safety threats over the past year. Sayisi Dene First Nation in northern Manitoba declared one in June 2026 and the Anishinabek Nation made a declaration in November 2025. Ginoogaming and Long Lake #58 First Nations in northwestern Ontario declared a joint state of emergency in May. The declaration was made following an increase in criminal activities from outside…

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