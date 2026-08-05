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One year since Kanesatake election halted

August 5, 2026 217 views

By Hadassah Alencar, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door Not many Kanehsata’kehró:non predicted the community would go an entire year without an election after the community’s general election was suspended last year. On August 1, 2025, chief electoral officer Graeme Drew wrote in a public statement that flaws in the electoral code led to him putting a stop to the election scheduled for August 2. The decision, in the short-term, upended the community’s governance and threw into question how the community could move forward politically. Now, in the long-term, the community still grapples with ripple effects of the unknown. A Federal Court order allowed an interim caretaker council made up of five outgoing Council chiefs to govern under a limited mandate while a judicial review, which will answer how…

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