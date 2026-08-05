Six Nations Elected Council Briefs

NDP want to set up info table SNEC also heard a brief presentation from Erin Green, a Six Nations member and summer intern with Ontario’s NDP party. She formally requested permission to set up an NDP outreach table at Veteran’s Park in August. Green, her regional organizer, and other NDP volunteers and interns would talk to residents, answer questions they have about the NDP, gather feedback on Indigenous issues, and gauge community interest in the NDP. However, Jonathan said this was a request that should first be reviewed by the Six Nations Ethics Committee to ensure community interests are protected prior to SNEC approval. She offered to connect Green with Rachel VanEvery, Six Nations Executive Director of Data, Analytics, and Insights, to get that process going. WATERMAIN BREAK Jonathan said…



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