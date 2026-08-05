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No date set for Iroquois Lodge elders move to Brantford lodge

August 5, 2026 175 views

By Alex Murray Writer Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC ) still has no firm date for the relocation of Iroquois Lodge residents from Delhi to Brantford. Six Nations CEO Debra Jonathan could not provide SNEC with a firm relocation date at its July 28th council meeting. Jonathan said the Ministry of Long-Term Care is still waiting on the City of Brantford to sign off on a few outstanding reports before the move from Delhi to the Foxridge facility in Brantford can happen. “I know there’s a lot of questions about when our residents will be moving from the Delhi site to the Brantford Foxridge site,” Jonathan told council. “Once those [reports] are received and reviewed then the move can begin.” Jonathan said they had hoped the reports would have been…

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