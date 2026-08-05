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SNEC To Begin Financial Management Board Certification To Access Flexible, Long-Term

August 5, 2026 196 views

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) could soon access more flexible, long-term funding after they approved a recommendation to complete the Financial Management Board (FMB) certification process. The recommendation, which was made at SNEC’s general council meeting on July 28, also called for Six Nations to work with its Finance Committee and the First Nations FMB to develop a Financial Administration Law. The Finance Committee reccomendation said the moves would position SNEC to access “one of the most competitive sources of long-term financing available to First Nations in Canada.” This would strengthen SNGR’s, “ability to pursue transformative economic development opportunities that generate sustainable wealth for current and future generations,” read the recommendation. The funding source in question is Indigenous Service Canada’s (ISC) New Fiscal Relationship Grant (NFR), a flexible, predictable, 10-year…

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