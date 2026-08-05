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N.B. police seize 4.3 million contraband cigarettes in four weeks, officials say

August 5, 2026 274 views

By Eli Ridder New Brunswick officials say police have seized millions of contraband cigarettes representing $1.1 million in lost tax revenue, after the provincial Liberal government boosted funding aimed at shutting down illicit tobacco and cannabis sales. Officers from various police agencies intercepted more than 4.3 million illicit cigarettes in three major investigations during a four-week period in May and June, authorities said Wednesday. Justice and Public Safety Department peace officers say they have seized more than eight million contraband cigarettes in New Brunswick so far during 2026, worth approximately $3.72 million in missed tax revenue for the provincial and federal governments. Public Safety Minister Robert Gauvin said the seizures are not only about taking illegal products off the streets and recovering tax revenue for the government, but also tackling…

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