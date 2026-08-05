Wildfire destruction mounts in B.C. Interior, structures lost on 120 more properties

Wildfire destruction in British Columbia’s Interior continues to mount, with authorities outside Clinton saying structures have been destroyed on about 120 properties, adding to the loss of about 230 homes near Okanagan Lake over the weekend. Colton Davies, an information officer with the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, says some properties have lost multiple structures, with the destruction stemming from the massive Pear Lake fire that forced the evacuation of Clinton and surrounding areas on July 24. Davies says about 1,500 properties in the district remain under evacuation order due to the fire, and some of their residents have suffered “tragic” losses. He says the district is still working to determine the exact number of buildings destroyed in the district, while the village’s Mayor Roland Stanke said last week that damage…



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