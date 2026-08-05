Brantford Police Seeking Public’s Help In Locating Missing Man

BRANTFORD, ONT-The Brantford Police Service (BPS) is looking for the public’s help to locate a missing 50-year-old man. The man, identified by BPS as “Mark,” is 5’6” and about 130 pounds with a thin build and ear-length blonde/grey hair with a blonde/grey beard. Mark also has what BPS described as an “abstract tattoo” on his left bicep, though a current clothing description was not available. Mark was last seen on July 27, 2026, on the famed Sunset Boulevard in the affluent Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles, California. According to BPS, he may have been in contact with friends and family in the Brantford area, which led to the call for the Brantford public’s help in locating Mark. His family and friends are very concerned about his well-being, BPS said,…



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