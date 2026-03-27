Carney takes victory lap after meeting NATO target: ‘We’re just getting started’ Slugline: Cda-NATO

By Kyle Duggan For the first time since the end of the Cold War, Canada is spending roughly two per cent of its GDP on national defence — a key NATO alliance benchmark Ottawa previously failed to meet. NATO’s annual report, released Thursday, contains estimates stating Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government met the key spending benchmark for 2025 by shelling out just over $63 billion. Canada has come under heavy pressure in recent years from its allies — and especially from the U.S. — to dramatically ramp up its military spending. “For the last 10 months, Canada’s new government has been working with unprecedented speed and scale,” Carney told a press conference in Halifax on Thursday. “We’re just getting started.” Carney said his party ran for office “recognizing the world…



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