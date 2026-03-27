‘I couldn’t say no’: Indigenous artist becomes first to be featured by new project

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT NELSON, B.C. — An Indigenous artist from Fort Nelson has overcome barriers to be celebrated by the Northern Rockies Arts Council (NRAC). A member of Fort Nelson First Nation (FNFN), Amber Lloyd is the first to be featured in NRAC’s ‘Artist Spotlight’, a new project. Highlighting a new local artist from the area each month, it is supported by the British Columbia Arts Council and Northern Development Initiative Trust. Each artist will have an article, featured video and podcast appearance through NRAC channels. Videography will be done by Ryan Dickie of Winter Hawk Studios, while the podcast is hosted by Devin Bellerose and the article is written by Esme Stephens. “[Project director] Francine Freeman reached out to me,” Lloyd told Energeticcity.ca….



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice