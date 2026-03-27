National News
ticker

Own-source revenues drive growth in Kahnwake

March 27, 2026 141 views

By Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door Even with a hefty decline in spending on capital projects, the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) budget continues to climb, reaching a new all-time high of nearly $133.1 million in projected spending, with a modest surplus expected. “We’re very proud of putting this budget together and making sure we are funding as many things as we can and improving quality of life for Kahnawa’kehró:non through proper programs and services as well as through some, potentially, direct benefits coming out in the upcoming year,” said MCK economic development portfolio chief Paul Rice, who was flanked by executive financial officer Kyle Delisle at the unveiling of the budget for the upcoming fiscal year this week. The budget, which projects a $1.9 million…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Indigenous stewards on BC’s coast left in the dark as sun sets on federal guardianship program

March 27, 2026 148

By Hope Lompe, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer The Enhanced Nature Legacy fund is…

Read more
National News

Oka supports Kanesatake security team

March 27, 2026 207

By Hadassah Alencar, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door The Municipality of Oka announced that…

Read more