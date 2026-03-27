Own-source revenues drive growth in Kahnwake

By Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door Even with a hefty decline in spending on capital projects, the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) budget continues to climb, reaching a new all-time high of nearly $133.1 million in projected spending, with a modest surplus expected. “We’re very proud of putting this budget together and making sure we are funding as many things as we can and improving quality of life for Kahnawa’kehró:non through proper programs and services as well as through some, potentially, direct benefits coming out in the upcoming year,” said MCK economic development portfolio chief Paul Rice, who was flanked by executive financial officer Kyle Delisle at the unveiling of the budget for the upcoming fiscal year this week. The budget, which projects a $1.9 million…



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