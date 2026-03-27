Inquest to examine death of Ontario Indigenous woman following hospital visit

By Maan Alhmidi An inquest is set to begin next week to investigate the 2021 death of an Indigenous woman in St. Catharines, Ont., shortly after she was discharged from a hospital emergency room visit. Heather Winterstein was a 24-year-old member of the Cayuga Nation with ties to Six Nations of the Grand River. The Chiefs of Ontario organization said Winterstein went to the emergency department Marotta Family Hospital for a severe backache on Dec. 9, 2021, when she was given Tylenol and discharged. It said Winterstein returned the following day, collapsed in the waiting room and later died. The organization, which represents First Nations chiefs in the province, said no answers have been given to her friends or family. “Heather’s death is a tragic reminder of the systemic racism…
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