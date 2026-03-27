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‘Horrific loss’: Man guilty of killing five gets life sentence

March 27, 2026 1175 views

By Carrie Ivardi, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com Warning: This story contains details that may be disturbing to read  KENORA — Archie McKay has been sentenced to imprisonment for life. The Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug man was convicted last May on five counts of second-degree murder for setting the fire that killed his partner, Geraldine Chapman, their daughter, Shyra Chapman, and three children in Geraldine’s care, Angel McKay, Karl Cutfeet and Hailey Chapman. Justice J.S. Fregeau handed down the sentence in a Kenora courtroom on Monday. Fregeau imposed concurrent sentences for each of the five murders. McKay will serve 25 years of imprisonment before being eligible for parole. “He imposed the highest sentence possible in Canadian law on Archie,” said Assistant Crown Attorney James Cavanagh, who worked on this case with colleagues…

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