HIV education and awareness non-profit to visit Indigenous communities

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A regional non-profit dedicated to promoting awareness of HIV and AIDS will make stops in Treaty 8 communities next month. Positive Living North is scheduled to hold sessions regarding education, testing and awareness of the human immuno virus (HIV) and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) at Blueberry River First Nations (BRFN) and West Moberly First Nations (WMFN) in April. The Indigenous-led organization was founded in 1992 and holds workshops throughout the region promoting preventative health and holistic wellbeing to residents throughout northern British Columbia. According to Fort St. John Positive Living North community health educator Jufil Boquecosa, the sessions are part of an initiative funded by the First Nations Health Authority (FNHA). She told Energeticcity.ca the purpose of…



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