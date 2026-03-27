Oka supports Kanesatake security team

By Hadassah Alencar, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door The Municipality of Oka announced that both the municipalities of Oka and Two Mountains and all the townships within them will adopt a resolution in support for funding for the Kanesatake Perimeter Security (KPS) at their next council meeting. “It is important for our region to support the efforts of the Kanesatake community to provide a safe living environment for its residents. By supporting the request to renew funding for KPS, we are taking a step in the right direction,” said Oka mayor Patrick Hardy in the press release issued on March 25. The decision to jointly support the Mohawk Council of Kanesatake (MCK) caretaker council’s efforts to fund the KPS was made on March 23 by all elected officials…



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