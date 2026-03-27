Indigenous stewards on BC’s coast left in the dark as sun sets on federal guardianship program

By Hope Lompe, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer The Enhanced Nature Legacy fund is scheduled to sunset on Mar. 31, potentially affecting hundreds of jobs — and for those affected, there’s no word yet on what will happen afterward. Indigenous Nations are bracing for a funding cut to their stewardship offices and guardian programs as the Carney government signals another departure from Trudeau-era environmental policies. The Hill Times reported earlier this month that federal estimates show conservation funding is set to be reduced from $953 million in 2025-26 to $366 million in 2026-27. “Definitely a lot of concern out there, because there’s a lot of implementation dollars on the table [and] we haven’t been told [if] Canada is not renewing some of it,” said Dallas Smith, president of…
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