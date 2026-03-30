Tate McRae continues Junos reign with four big wins, despite not attending ceremony

By Alex Nino Gheciu Tate McRae says she’s “Canada down” — and the country’s evidently pretty down with her too, as she led all winners at the Juno Awards industry gala on Saturday. However, the Calgary-born pop star did not attend the ceremony, nor did she provide a video message or written statement acknowledging the wins. The absenteeism turned out to be a theme of the evening as several winners, as well as top nominees Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, no-showed at the Hamilton ceremony where most of the awards were handed out. McRae took home four of the night’s biggest prizes, including artist of the year, single of the year for “Sports Car” and album of the year for “So Close To What,” along with pop album of the…



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