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Strangers drawn to Membertou’s good-natured lifetime achievement award winner

March 30, 2026 163 views

y Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post For 49 years, Anthony “Ikey” Paul has been driving a school bus in Membertou. What’s most delightful to him these days is when he runs into those then-teenagers from years ago with their grandchildren in tow. He has always driven high school-age students and says they were the “best kids.” “There was no problem with any of the kids when I was driving,” says Paul. And he jokes: “We knew who all their parents were.” Paul is now a supervisor and drives occasionally. Laughing, he says at times he will see a student get on a bus that is a child of someone he drove in the past, “and I’ll go: oh no, there’s gonna be trouble – because they’re…

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