Vancouver Island First Nations gain control of three Clayoquot Sound forestry areas

By Brenna Owen Tyson Atleo, a hereditary leader of the Ahousaht First Nation, says the creation of three new forestry areas to be managed by his community and two others on the west coast of Vancouver Island marks the realization of a long-standing promise. Atleo recalls assuring the community more than 15 years ago that “we would find a pathway forward to regaining control over some of our forest resources.” The vision is to manage the forests of Clayoquot Sound, a globally recognized biosphere that includes Tofino, B.C., in a way that reflects the nation’s interest in ecological integrity and balance it with access to economic opportunity, he said. The total combined area of the three new tree farm licenses is about 52,000 hectares, with Ahousaht set to manage about…



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