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‘Carney is at a crossroads’ with First Nations, says AFN national chief

March 30, 2026 216 views

By David P. Ball, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews Prime Minister Mark Carney has earned a “mixed” report card over his first year in office, according to the national chief of the Assembly of First Nations (AFN). Asked to grade the Liberal leader’s performance, Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak told IndigiNews he “is at a crossroads” if he wants to earn Indigenous people’s trust while also achieving his economic ambitions. She gave the former central banker positive grades for his willingness to meet with and hear from chiefs, Woodhouse Nepinak noted. Carney marked one year since being sworn into office on March 14. He raised hopes for many Indigenous leaders with his subsequent election platform. “At the core of a Mark Carney-led government will be a fundamental commitment to advance the process…

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