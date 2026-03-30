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Human rights tribunal approves massive child welfare deal for Ontario FirstNations

March 30, 2026 162 views

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Human Rights Tribunal has approved a landmark First Nations child welfare deal between the federal government and First Nations in Ontario, partially ending a decades-long discrimination case. Monday’s decision comes after chiefs across the country twice voted down a national $47.8 billion deal proposed by the federal government to reform the child welfare system. The tribunal said it chose to issue a “letter decision” ahead of a formal decision to come later, so that First Nations in Ontario do not lose a full year of funding under the agreement. It said it reserves the right to make changes to the letter decision after its release. “In choosing to work with the (Chiefs of Ontario) and the (Nishnawbe Aski Nation), and in recognizing their rightful…

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