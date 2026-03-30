National News
ticker

Job seekers pack Ramara job fair amid cost-of-living squeeze

March 30, 2026 138 views

By Danielle Pitman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, OrilliaMatters.com With last year’s talk of tariffs and trade wars still swirling, the current state of the economy is overshadowed by the rising costs of living. A job fair organized by the Ramara Chamber of Commerce and Chippewas of Rama First Nations economic development department provided a window into the local job market. There was a lot of engagement from the community. Within the first couple of hours of Thursday’s event, more than 75 people had signed the registration form. This year there were also more employers who responded quickly, said Carol Benedetti, office administrator with the Ramara Chamber of Commerce. The OPP had a table with details about two jobs: civilian data entry clerks and provincial communications operators. Both positions begin on…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Human rights tribunal approves massive child welfare deal for Ontario FirstNations

March 30, 2026 163

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Human Rights Tribunal has approved a landmark First Nations child…

Read more
National News

‘Carney is at a crossroads’ with First Nations, says AFN national chief

March 30, 2026 217

By David P. Ball, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews Prime Minister Mark Carney has earned a…

Read more