Job seekers pack Ramara job fair amid cost-of-living squeeze

By Danielle Pitman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, OrilliaMatters.com With last year’s talk of tariffs and trade wars still swirling, the current state of the economy is overshadowed by the rising costs of living. A job fair organized by the Ramara Chamber of Commerce and Chippewas of Rama First Nations economic development department provided a window into the local job market. There was a lot of engagement from the community. Within the first couple of hours of Thursday’s event, more than 75 people had signed the registration form. This year there were also more employers who responded quickly, said Carol Benedetti, office administrator with the Ramara Chamber of Commerce. The OPP had a table with details about two jobs: civilian data entry clerks and provincial communications operators. Both positions begin on…



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