Alberta proposes election blackout on citizen-led proposals for referendum questions

By Lisa Johnson Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s government is proposing major changes to its law governing citizen-led petitions for the third time in less than a year. Justice Minister Mickey Amery introduced Monday a bill that, if passed, would make it impossible to start a petition for a constitutional or policy referendum a year before or a year after a provincial election. Petitions currently completed or underway wouldn’t be affected by the two-year blackout period, and corresponding deadlines for holding a referendum would be repealed. Amery told reporters before introducing the changes that they’re about creating a consistent window for those looking to bring proposals forward. “We want voters to be able to weigh in on election matters during elections without having citizen-led initiatives stand in the way of that,”…



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