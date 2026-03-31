By Arty Sarkisian, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News There were a lot of songs, cheers and mitten-muffled claps over three days of the Qaggiq festival in Iqaluit this past weekend. “I think even the lighter is frozen,” said elder Mary Panipak, who was lighting the qulliq at the start of the festival on Friday. Iqaluit builds real-life Inuit village as part of Qaggiq 2026 (Nunatsiaq News photo) It was -30 C and windy as about two dozen people gathered near the road to Sylvia Grinnell Territorial Park at what the organizers called the “Inuit village.” Eventually, someone brought Panipak a working lighter; the qulliq was lit and the events carried on. The free festivities ran from Friday to Sunday, bringing together performers for drum dancing, throat singing, theatre and…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice