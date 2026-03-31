Indigenous operators struggle for equal pay, training equity as most First Nations deal with ‘appallingly insufficient water supply’

By George Lee, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Macleod Gazette A lack of good water infrastructure persists as a health and welfare threat for Indigenous communities across Canada, as two days underscoring the issue surfaced last week in the Alberta legislature. National Indigenous Water Operator Day was March 21 in Canada, followed by World Water Day on March 22. Both earned a mention from Scott Cyr, the UCP member representing Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul. “As we often say, water is life, and those who protect it deserve our highest respect and support,” Cyr said in a member statement last Wednesday. “While much of their work goes unseen … water operators provide an essential service and the foundation of health and safety in Indigenous communities every single day, and this government will…



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