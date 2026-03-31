OPP seek public’s help in locating missing federal offender

Lisa Hutchinson TORONTO (ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are seeking the public’s help in locating a federal offender believed to be in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA). The OPP announced on March 31, 2026, the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad had launched a search for a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant after breaching the terms of their Statutory Release. A Statutory Release is a legal requirement that allows certain fixed-sentence federal inmates in Canada to serve the final third of their sentence in the community under supervision after completing the first two-thirds of their sentence. They are expected to report to a Correctional Service of Canada parole officer and follow specific conditions, including travel restrictions. OPP described the offender, Lisa Hutchinson 44…



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