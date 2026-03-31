Nearly 1 million Canadians suffer with climate anxiety — how one Caledon artist is subverting it

By Anushka Yadav, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Pointer A few days after Southern Ontario’s skies turned orange and the choking air carried the chemical scent of burnt trees, Caledon resident Andie Trépanier was suddenly terrified by the life-shattering sight of the family house and the entire street on fire. Trépanier tried to fight the devouring blaze but felt “helpless”. As its rampant power destroyed everything in sight, an equally gripping sense of panic spread with the fire, consuming the local artist. Then, Trépanier woke up. Waking from a bad dream, however, did not change the nightmare unfolding outside the bedroom window. Wildfire smoke drifting from northern Ontario and Western Canada blotted out the sun, turning it into a dim, washed out orb set back against an eerie sky that…



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