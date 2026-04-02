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Orange ‘Every Child Matters’ shirts banned from Queen’s Park legislature

April 2, 2026 257 views

A northern Ontario MPP submitted a formal complaint to Queen’s Park’s house speaker on Thursday after security wouldn’t allow observers into the gallery wearing an “Every Child Matters” t-shirt, and in another case, a sewn patch of the Transgender pride flag. Thunder Bay-Superior North NDP MPP Lise Vaugeois sent speaker Donna Skelly a letter requesting clarity on whether the message arising from the discovery of First Nations child grave sites on the grounds of former residential schools should be interpreted as a political protest. “Every Child Matters is a statement that should not be discouraged, in fact, it is a powerful message of support for those missing and murdered Indigenous children,” Vaugeois wrote, citing similar messaging that is displayed in Queen’s Park’s public reception rooms. “If you could make a…

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