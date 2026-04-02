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Human Rights Tribunal set to deliver verdict on First Nations child welfare deal

April 2, 2026 358 views

By Alessia Passafiume The Canadian Human Rights Tribunal is expected to release a decision today on a landmark First Nations child welfare deal reached between chiefs in Ontario and the federal government. The decision could bring an end to a nearly 20-year dispute that began in 2007 when the Assembly of First Nations and the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society filed a joint human rights complaint In 2016 the tribunal concluded the federal government had discriminated against First Nations children by underfunding the on-reserve child welfare system and ordered reforms. That work came to a halt when First Nations twice rejected a $47.8-billion federal deal in 2024. Chiefs in Ontario voted in favour of a separate deal last year, saying they couldn’t wait for a national agreement while…

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