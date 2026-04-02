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Five people charged with murder in death of Eabametoong First Nation man: OPP

April 2, 2026 252 views

Provincial police say five people, including two youths, have been charged with murder and aggravated assault in the death of a man at a First Nation in northern Ontario. OPP say officers with the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service responded to a report of an assault on Albany River Crescent in Eabametoong First Nation just after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. They say two people were found with life-threatening injuries and were airlifted to hospital. OPP say one of the individuals, a 33-year-old man of Eabametoong First Nation, died from his injuries. Police say five suspects, including two teens ages 15 and 17, have each been charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault. They say the suspects are scheduled to appear in court this month and anyone with information is asked to…

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