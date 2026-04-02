Cook-Searson re-elected chief in LLRIB vote, councillors named

By Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SaskToday.ca LAC LA RONGE INDIAN BAND — Tammy Cook-Searson has been re-elected chief of the Lac La Ronge Indian Band (LLRIB) following the band’s March 30 general election. Official results show Cook-Searson received 2,089 votes. Her nearest challenger was Jude Ratt with 926 votes, followed by Larry Roberts with 533 and Bruce Fredrick McKenzie with 379. A total of 3,927 valid votes were cast in the chief’s race, with 27 ballots spoiled. Overall turnout reached 3,954 voters, including electronic and in-person ballots across all communities. Cook-Searson led in several areas, including 915 electronic votes, 396 in Stanley Mission (Section 5) and 394 in La Ronge (Section 6). Councillors were also elected across LLRIB’s six sections. In Section 1 (Little Red River Reserves 106C…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice