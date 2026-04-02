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Hip Hop artist Tony Tootoosis is making moves in music and culture

April 2, 2026 256 views

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News Tony Tootoosis, born Anthony Tootoosis and known professionally as Tony Toosick is from Poundmaker First Nation; he grew up between Thunderchild, Saskatchewan, and Edmonton, Alberta. His music reflects both his Indigenous roots and the streets he knew growing up. “A lot of my music reflects Indigenous culture and humour, but it also has street references,” he says. “I’m a powwow musician, audio engineer, and skateboarder. I like to think of myself as a bit of an activist – I speak my mind and stand up for what’s right in our community. Other than that, I’m just a free person.” His start in music began early, learning guitar through a friend who was a punk rock fan and exploring heavy metal,…

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