Premier Eby says changing DRIPA is ‘non-negotiable’ and will pass this session

By Wolfgang Depner B.C. Premier David Eby says that changing the Declaration on the Rights of Aboriginal Peoples Act is “non-negotiable” and it will be pushed into law. Eby’s statement comes ahead of his meeting with First Nations leaders on Thursday to discuss the changes to the legislation, which was cited in the landmark Cowichan Tribes Aboriginal title court decision that has sparked concerns about implications for private land ownership. The premier’s pledge comes as a letter from outgoing Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie calls on the Cowichan Nation to renounce any claim to private property following last year’s court ruling. The ruling says sections of the Land Title Act that establish fee-simple title as “indefeasible” do not apply to Aboriginal title, and calls on the province and the First Nation…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice