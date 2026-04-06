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Brantford charge Whitby man in “intimate partner assault”

April 6, 2026 977 views

By Alex Murray Writer BRANTFORD, ONT- A 42-year-old Whitby man is facing seven charges after he was arrested by Brantford Police Service (BPS) Sunday morning (April 5) in relation to multiple warrants. At about 5:00 a.m. on Easter Sunday, BPS officers were dispatched to a Rawdon Street residence after receiving a call of an intimate partner assault. An intimate partner assault refers to physical, sexual, or emotional harm experienced by an individual at the hands of a current or former spouse, common-law partner, or dating partner. It applies to couples that are neither living together or married as well. BPS said a verbal dispute between two people had escalated into physical violence. While the victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the suspect was located at…

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