Residential ‘school’ survivors reunited with childhood art, hidden for decades: ‘They’ve survived, the same as all of us’

By Crystal Greene, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews Content warning: This article contains details about residential “schools.” Please read with care for your spirit. — Nearly 60 pieces of art from six decades ago are a reminder that children’s creativity could not be suppressed by colonizers’ attempts to strip them of their culture. The rare collection, created by students of MacKay Indian Residential School in the 1960s, resurfaced publicly in March during a presentation at the Indigenous History and Heritage Gathering in Winnipeg. Survivors of the institution in western Manitoba hold reunions every year at the old building in Dauphin, where they commemorate their time at the school through various projects. The memories are traumatic for survivors. But some are finding hope in seeing decades-old drawings finally come to light….



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