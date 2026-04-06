Doug Ford targets Peel to test his water privatization plan

By Anushka Yadav, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Pointer “There is simply no way to overstate the water crisis of the planet today. Many now predict that the wars of this century will be over water,” Canadian water warrior Maude Barlow wrote in her book, Whose Water Is It, Anyway?. “While governments have been slow in coming to terms with this crisis, the private sector has identified water as the last great untapped natural resource to be exploited for profit.” Barlow has devoted the last decade shattering the comforting myth that Canada has endless water, fighting to keep every drop clean, safe and in public hands — all of that work might have been undone by a new law pushed through by the Doug Ford government. “Anytime a Bill is…



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