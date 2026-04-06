Home care manager recognized for advancing Indigenous health access in eastern Manitoba

By Steven Sukkau, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun A home care manager in eastern Manitoba is being recognized for efforts to improve access to culturally appropriate care for Indigenous patients, as the Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority continues work to address longstanding barriers in the health system. Michael Pitura, Manager of Health Services for home care in the Beausejour area, has been named an ally through the region’s Waabishki Bineshiins (White Thunderbird) initiative, which highlights individuals advancing cultural safety and reconciliation. Pitura’s work has included helping expand home care services into First Nation communities, allowing more people to remain in their homes while staying connected to family, culture and community. “This is such an important example for the rest of the health-care system,” said Jamie Boyer, Indigenous Health manager with…



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