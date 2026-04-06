Brantford Police arrest suspect after man killed in Easter shooting

By Alex Murray Writer BRANTFORD, ONT- A man has been arrested after a shooting Easter Sunday (April 5) took the life of a city man. The Brantford Police Service (BPS)was called to the area of Erie Avenue and Gladstone Avenue at approximately 8:15 p.m. on April 5 to respond to a report of a shooting. A man without vital signs was located by BPS officers upon arrival. BPS confirmed that the man had suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The man’s identity has not been released. BPS released a statement 11:38 p.m. on April 5, describing the investigation as in its “infancy” with police in the process of gathering information, identifying the victim, and locating the suspect. The release also informed Brantford residents that there…



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