Court told Regina man convicted in 2006 slaying at bush party was violent, angry

By Jeremy Simes A man found guilty of killing a teen nearly 20 years ago at a nighttime campground party was prone to violence from his teens into adulthood, a sentencing hearing heard Thursday. Court heard the 37-year-old Regina man, who was 17 at the time of Misha Pavelick’s slaying, had multiple run-ins with police, including an alcohol-fueled attack at a different party months after Pavelick was stabbed in the heart. Prosecutor Adam Breker told Justice Catherine Dawson at the hearing the offender shoved a guard during his arrest in 2023 for Pavelick’s murder, and that he continued to run afoul of the law and acted out violently. “We believe his actions do not have the hallmarks of an immature youth,” Breker said. The man cannot be identified because he…



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